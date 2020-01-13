Fairfax County Public Library has achieved a record-breaking two million digital book checkouts in 2019.
“This accomplishment illustrates the continued growth and importance of library lending of e-books and audiobooks along with the creative ways the library has served its community with digital services,” Library officials said.
The county library system is one of 73 systems around the world – including standalone libraries and consortia – that surpassed one million checkouts through Rakuten OverDrive, the leading digital-reading platform.
“Hitting this milestone is a reflection of both our selection staff’s knowledge of our community and the voracious reading habits of that community,” said Dianne Coan, technical-operations director for the library system. “The library has such an amazing and supportive readership that provides feedback and suggestions regularly. We are honored to be among the few libraries in North America to reach this level of use.”
The top 5 e-book titles borrowed through Fairfax County Public Library’s digital collection in 2019 were:
1. “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah.
2. “The Goldfinch” by Donna Tartt.
3. “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood.
4. “The Reckoning” by John Grisham.
5. “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up” by Marie Kondo.
The top 5 audiobook titles borrowed through Fairfax County Public Library’s digital collection in 2019:
1. “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry” by Neil DeGrasse Tyson.
2. “Everything I Never Told You” by Celeste Ng.
3. “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up” by Marie Kondo.
4. “Mary Poppins” by P. L. Travers.
5. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.