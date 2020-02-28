Over the coming year, the Fairfax County Public Library’s “Common Ground” campaign will explore the concepts of community, civic engagement and politics to help county residents rediscover that we have more in common with each other than we realize.
“The country is currently focused on ideological differences rather than the many values that we share,” library director Jessica Hudson said. “We invite the entire Fairfax community to join us to remember how to listen to differing viewpoints and look for the common ground, which is almost always there.”
Four system-wide events are the core of the campaign, with library branches planning localized lectures and workshops. Registration is appreciated for all events.
Information can be found on the library portion of the Fairfax County government Website at www.fairfaxcounty.gov.
