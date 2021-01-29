[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Fairfax County Park Authority is anticipating a return to in-person camps in coming months, but also is offering a flexible cancellation policy in case pandemic restrictions make holding them impossible.
The Park Authority has opened registration for its spring and summer day camps. More than 1,000 offerings are traditionally offered at locations across the county, designed for ages 3 to 17.
“Safety is our top priority,” Park Authority officials said. “Should camp offerings change due to a change in COVID-19 restrictions, [those registered] can receive a full refund for any camp.”
There also will be a variety of “virtual” camp offerings available.
For full details, see the Website at www.fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/camps/.
