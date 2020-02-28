Grandparents play an important role in the lives of their grandchildren, and the Fairfax County Park Authority (FCPA) wants to know what it can do to help grandparents connect their grandchildren with nature.
The Park Authority is conducting a six-question survey countywide to gauge the kinds of nature programming that would hold the most appeal.
The idea for the survey was sparked by a patron at Riverbend Park who expressed interest in finding more ways to get grandparents into the parks with their grandkids.
In conducting the survey, the authority is working in partnership with Dr. Barbara Frank, the founder of the Mobilizing Grandparents Nature Initiative, to develop a pilot project that engages grandparents in connecting with nature and their grandkids.
Survey questions cover the ages and proximity of grandchildren, how often grandparents see them, and the types of nature activities that would be of most interest.
The survey can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LXMHRLT, and is open through March 13.
