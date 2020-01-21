Anyone with a creative gig will tell you it’s tough to maintain sufficient stamina and interest to produce consistently high-quality work over the long term.
John Monsul, creator, producer and host of Fairfax County Public Access Channel 10’s “Communicating Today” program, has done so for 30 years, and on Dec. 16 last year broadcast his 800th show.
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 14 praised Monsul’s show and its community contributions with a unanimously approved proclamation.
“It’s an extraordinary accomplishment to do anything for 30 years, but to do something so demanding as producing a television show and coming up with new material time after time, show after show, all focused on trying to improve how we communicate – and, as you say, improving the human condition – I can only say thank you,” said Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville), who put the proclamation on the board’s agenda.
“I wish you another 30 years and another 800 shows, and I look forward to being here to celebrate them,” Foust joked.
Monsul, a Great Falls resident who recently turned 90, noted that Foust and he both were from Pennsylvania – Foust from near Pittsburgh and he from Philadelphia.
“It’s been a great ride, providing the entertainment and the help,” Monsul said.
Monsul was going to retire last year after three decades of doing the show, but said he will hang around another year to match the recently concluded 31-year tenure of Sharon Bulova, the former Braddock District supervisor and later board chairman.
“I’m trying to keep up with Sharon if I can,” he said.
Monsul thanked the show’s staff, Channel 10 and Cox Communications for their help over the years, and closed with a quote from former NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Brokaw: “We’re not put on this Earth to make a living, but we’re put on this Earth to make a difference.”
“That’s why we produced this program,” Monsul said. “We hope we made a difference with the people of Northern Virginia and Fairfax County.”
Monsul’s final goal for the show was snaring new Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay as a guest. McKay called Monsul’s 800-show total a “major achievement.”
“You absolutely made a difference,” McKay told him.
Monsul and his crew record the half-hour-long shows on Monday evenings and these are broadcast on Cox later the same week on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m., Friday at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday at 3:30 p.m.
Monsul said some of his favorite shows over the years have involved singer Susan Wheeler, public-speaking group Toastmasters, community-betterment organization Social Action Linking Together, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Iranian-Americans campaigning against terrorism, guests seeking to eliminate television content harmful to children and people examining ways to get rid of the national debt.
(Your correspondent was a guest on the program many years ago and remembers little, except that Monsul was a friendly and engaging host.)
Monsul created the program after taking a tour of Channel 10’s studios with the station’s executive director, Ed Nicholas. Awed by the studio experience, Monsul attended a three-day-long workshop on how to become a television producer, and came up with the concept of “Communicating Today,” which aims to improve society via better communication.
Monsul encourages others to try their hands at television.
“I can’t think of a more exciting, interesting, challenging endeavor,” he said. “I recommend it highly . . . The personal satisfaction of knowing your voice reaches thousands of people, every day – with important information and entertainment – is most exhilarating.”
