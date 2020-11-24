A resident curator seeking a special exception from Fairfax County to build a retreat center in Great Falls will not have to pay the filing fees, the Board of Supervisors decided Nov. 17.
Sarah Kirk, who since November 2018 has served as resident curator at the circa-1905 Turner Farmhouse, moved into the home in January 2019 and already has invested more than a quarter-million dollars in the property, county officials said.
The 5-acre site, located at 10609 Georgetown Pike, also has received about $32,650 worth of volunteer investment, officials told the Fairfax County Park Authority’s board of directors in late October.
Kirk and several other area residents in recent weeks had contacted Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville) about having the county’s Department of Planning and Development waive $16,375 in special-exception application fees.
The supervisors’ fee waiver does not constitute a favorable recommendation for the special-exception application or relieve the applicant from complying with relevant ordinances, regulations or standards, Foust said.
Fairfax County supervisors authorized the county’s resident-curator program in 2014 after the General Assembly passed enabling legislation.
The program is designed to leverage private investments that the county otherwise could not make, Foust said. Resident curators live in publicly owned, historic buildings for free, but must upgrade and preserve the sites and occasionally permit public visits.
“Because of the program, the Turner Farmhouse, a beloved landmark in the Great Falls community, has been restored,” he said.
Kirk, who is principal of the non-profit, tax-exempt Turner Farmhouse Foundation, has made “significant” improvements to the historic, Queen Anne-style home and created a 3-acre pony farm on the property, Foust said.
The foundation wishes to convert the site’s second home, nicknamed “The Garage,” into a retreat center that would provide sleeping, meeting and dining accommodations for about 20 guests – primarily at-risk teens – who were undergoing bereavement. Improvements would include a second kitchen, Foust said.
The retreat center’s other offerings could include lectures and workshops involving best practices in farming and tourism, plus open-house opportunities for the public to view the farmhouse, he said.
The property’s used is a public-benefit association that is permitted by special exception, Foust said. The retreat center would draw more people to the historic property than if only private citizens lived there, he said.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
