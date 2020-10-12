Friends, family and fellow parishioners at Clarendon United Methodist Church turned out Oct. 4 for a celebration – with some social-distancing involved – of the 100th anniversary of the birth of Gertrude “Trudy” Ensign.
Mrs. Ensign watched the proceedings in front of her home, with well-wishers driving past to offer their greetings.
It was in October 1920 that Gertrude Carley was born to Arthur and Lottie Dye Carley into an Iowa farming family that loved its baseball (as a youngster, she reported scores and game highlights to her brothers when they came in from the fields for lunch, and even today is a great fan, rooting for the Washington Nationals).
The farm was primarily a corn-producer, but there also was a field of wheat and, for the animals (including beef cattle), there were grasslands.
Growing up in a family of eight children, Trudy trained to be an elementary-school teacher, graduating from Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa, and returned home to teach fourth grade. But war clouds were building in the early 1940s, and eventually she accepted a recruiting offer to come to the local area, where she worked at Arlington Hall for the Army Security Agency. Her office handled messages from field offices and stations all over the world, including intercepts from enemy agents.
Ever since the War Department paid her train fare from Iowa, she has been an Arlington resident, starting in a rooming house with several other female Arlington Hall employees within walking distance of the facility.
In 1946, she married William Brown, a police officer in the District of Columbia who later provided security at the U.S. Senate.
They moved into an apartment in North Arlington and did their part adding to the growing Baby Boom generation when they became parents of daughter Phyllis. A second daughter, Jane, arrived after the couple purchased the home in which Trudy continues to reside.
Trudy continued to work with the Army Security Agency, with her mother-in-law coming to live with the family to help look after the growing family.
(Today, daughter Jane Brown lives in Alaska, while daughter Phyllis and son-in-law Neil Covert live in Florida. Grandson Jon lives in Los Angeles and his brother Chris in Florida.)
In her non-work hours, she became involved in the Ashton Heights Women’s Club and Clarendon United Methodist Church, a congregation she joined 70 years ago this September.
William Brown died in 1977, and several years later, Trudy married Allen Ensign, himself a member of (and head usher at) Clarendon United Methodist. She went on to hold a number of leadership positions at the church, with her favorite perhaps being membership secretary, where she kept track of babies born and baptized, couples wed and new members joining the congregation. Though she retired from that position several years ago, she continues to be active caring for the church membership.
“Her love for the church members is so inclusive that she wants to be there for them in both good times and in times when they need an advocate,” the church’s stewardship committee noted when honoring her as a Faithful Servant in 2015. “She knows the Lord hears her prayers and that she intended to keep going in His service.”
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.