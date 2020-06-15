Family honored for contributions to Fairfax parks

The National Association of County Park and Recreation Officials (NACPRO) has selected the Lazar family of Fairfax County as a recipient of a 2020 NACPRO Award in the “Outstanding Contributor” category.
The family – Heidi Allen and Tibor Lazar and their sons Corvin and Keaton – are “the embodiment of citizen stewards, sharing their love of the natural world in personal and more tangible ways,” Fairfax County Park Authority officials said.
Allen’s desire to help the environment led her to become a dedicated volunteer with the IMA (Invasive Management Area) program in 2014. Family members went on to establish the Lazar Family Fund through the Fairfax County Park Foundation to benefit future natural-resource management in Fairfax County parks.
The fund will include $360,000 contributed as seed money over 10 years in addition to $16,000 donated since 2015.
The fund honors the memory of Tibor Lazar’s parents, Rita and Csaba Lazar, Hungarian immigrants whose environmental legacy continues to this day.
