Those who are employed in Arlington earn, on average, about 60 percent more than the national average. But in new federal data, the rate of growth among those working locally ran slightly below the national average.
Those employed in Arlington – no matter where they lived – earned an average weekly wage of $1,744 in the third quarter of 2019, according to newly released data from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
That compares to the national average wage of $1,093 per week, but Arlington’s year-over-year rate of increase (3 percent) was lower than the national change (3.6 percent) – ranking the county just 227th out of the nation’s 355 largest counties in improving wage conditions.
Nearly all of those counties (350 out of 355) saw increases in average weekly wages in the quarter.
Among other Virginia localities, the average weekly wage stood at $1,651 in Fairfax County, up 4 percent; $1,505 in Alexandria, up 3.4 percent; $1,228 in Loudoun County, up 0.5 percent; $1,198 in Richmond, up 6.8 percent; $1,063 in Norfolk, up 4.6 percent; $1,023 in Henrico County, up 3.9 percent; and $1,019 in Newport News, up 4.9 percent.
Further down on the list were Prince William County ($960, up 3.4 percent); Chesterfield County ($926, up 4.4 percent); Chesapeake ($860, up 4.2 percent); and Virginia Beach ($823, up 3.9 percent).
(Because, in Virginia, cities are politically independent of counties around them, federal statisticians count the commonwealth’s cities as counties for the purpose of data collection.)
The quarterly data also looked at overall employment within counties. In Arlington the total of 182,900 jobs was up 2.5 percent. Nationally, employment covered in the report stood at 148.6 million, up 1.1 percent from a year before.
