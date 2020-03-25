George Lovelace, a U.S. Army veteran and longtime Vienna Town Council member who also served one year as a state delegate, died March 22 at age 83.
Lovelace died of lung cancer at his home in Locust Grove, Va., said his wife, Donalda Mosby Lovelace.
Council colleagues and town officials lauded Lovelace’s demeanor and service to the town. Former Council member Laurie Cole said Lovelace held everyone, including himself, to a high standard for public service.
“He was direct and he was dogged – but never at the expense of being civil and collaborative,” Cole said. “If he had questions or concerns about an issue, or a town expense, he would pursue it until he got a satisfactory answer.”
Vienna Town Attorney Steven Briglia, who served with Lovelace both as a Council member and in his current role, said Lovelace was a true gentleman who loved to say “Let’s hear from the people” on local issues.
“He had great advice and was a wealth of information on many issues,” Briglia said. “I was sad when he and Donalda moved after his retirement, as I missed his sage advice and perspective on town matters.”
Lovelace was born in Evansville, Ind., on Sept. 18, 1936. He earned a bachelor’s degree in physics from Lincoln University in 1958 and later a master’s in telecommunications management from George Washington University.
He served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps and did tours of duty in Vietnam, Europe and Turkey, as well as the Pentagon, retiring after 20 years at the final rank of lieutenant colonel.
Lovelace later worked for CSC, Boeing, EDS and the General Services Administration, then became an information-technology consultant.
One year after moving to Vienna in 1975, Lovelace helped form the Malcom-Windover Heights Civic Association after a developer built a fence with the ugly side facing outward in the historically African-American neighborhood, his wife said. Lovelace served as the group’s president until 1980.
After a stint as chairman of the Vienna Planning Commission, Lovelace was elected to the Town Council in 1982 and served until winning a 1996 special election to succeed retiring Del. Richard Fisher (R-35th). The first African-American to represent Northern Virginia since Reconstruction, he was defeated in the following year’s regular election by Republican Jeannemarie Devolites (now Davis).
Lovelace was elected to the Town Council again in 2003 and unsuccessfully challenged Mayor M. Jane Seeman in 2006. He resigned in November 2010 to move to Locust Grove.
In addition to his Council work, Lovelace served on the Fairfax County Small Business Commission and as an at-large board member of the Fairfax County Park Authority. He received a a Distinguished Volunteer Service Award from the Virginia Recreation and Parks Society for his work with the Park Authority.
Former Council member Edythe Kelleher said she was delighted when Lovelace rejoined the Council, calling him “a hardworking, dedicated public servant.”
“George was such a decent guy, even his challenge to Mayor Jane Seeman didn’t damage their relationship,” Kelleher said. “The work of the Council went on as usual afterward.”
Lovelace “cared about Vienna and was a true public servant,” said Council member Linda Colbert. Lovelace and his wife were the first to bring food over to her house after her father, Council member Rodger Seeman, died in 1996, she said.
Council member Howard Springsteen, who served with Lovelace briefly after first being elected in 2009, considered him a mentor and friend.
“As fellow Council members and lifelong Democrats, we both shared a lot in common about the importance of local government,” Springsteen said. “He was one of my inspirations for public service.”
Lovelace was a “very supportive, friendly and professional person,” said former Council member Carey Sienicki. “I especially appreciated that even though he was no longer physically in Vienna after he moved, he still cared about what was happening to the town and [its] people.”
Former Town Manager John Schoeberlein said he first met Lovelace when being interviewed for the job.
“George impressed me from the moment I met him as a calm, intelligent and dedicated individual that always had the best interests of Vienna as foremost,” Schoeberlein said. “I could always talk to George about anything that happened in the town, good or bad, and he would consistently provide me with valuable feedback.”
Lovelace was an “unforgettable mentor for me throughout my political career and for so many others throughout this lifetime,” said former Council member Robert McCormick.
Lovelace served as a court-appointed special advocate for neglected and abused children, volunteered as a mediator in Washington, D.C.’s Superior Court and worked as a mediator for Spotsylvania’s Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. In retirement, Lovelace served as a cantor at St. Isidore the Farmer Catholic Church in Orange, Va. He belonged to the Lions Club for 39 years and loved to photograph landscapes and nature.
“George’s presence was always felt in his bright smile, booming voice, warm laughter, strong handshake, sharp mind and his impeccable style,” his family wrote. “He appreciated each moment, capturing them beautifully through his photography. George also loved a good song, sharing his gifts. George lived each day believing in his responsibility to leave every place better than he found it.”
Lovelace was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Catherine Lovelace, the latter of whom died last year at 100; a brother, Donald Lovelace; and his first wife, Elizabeth Richards Lovelace.
In addition to his second wife, Donalda Lovelace, he is survived by his two daughters, Donalda Lee Lovelace of Richmond and Dawn Lovelace Klemann of Culpeper; son-in-law Michael Klemann; grandchildren Camille and Carson Klemann; sisters Mattie Cruce, Susan Lovelace and Cathy Lovelace of Indianapolis and Wynetta Wick of Killeen, Texas; a brother, Alfred Lovelace, of Indianapolis; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will hold a private gathering at Johnson’s Funeral Home and Crematory in Locust Grove. Lovelace will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.
