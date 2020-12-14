To a person, those remembering the late Don Roth, speak of his genuine and sincere regard for the well-being of others.
Roth, a popular and longtime head baseball and golf coach and driver education teacher at James Madison High School, died Dec. 7 of various health issues that worsened the last three months. He was 75.
“It would really be hard to find anyone who didn’t like coach Roth or would say anything bad about him, because there wasn’t anything like that to say,” said Billy Emerson, who played baseball under Roth at Madison and is now the head baseball coach and athletic director at Paul VI Catholic. “He was such a modest and honest person and he made everybody feel important, like they were his best friend for a million years.”
Emerson said Roth helped him get the opportunity to play college baseball, then did the same in getting his career started as a high-school coach, teacher and administrator.
“He was like a second father to me.” Emerson said. “We’d keep in touch, but now the worst part is I can’t pick up the phone and hear his voice again.”
Charlie Ostlund was the head wrestling coach at Madison when Roth was there, and they shared an office. Ostlund later became Madison’s director of student activities and Roth’s boss. In recent years, each lived in Lake of the Woods near Fredericksburg, where they remained best friends and golf buddies and worked for the same real estate company.
When Roth’s health was failing in recent weeks, Ostlund organized a situation having former players and students mailed Roth cards. Once received, dozens were hung in an archway of Roth’s home. Ostlund provided updates about Roth on Facebook.
“Being a coach and a driver education teacher, Don interacted with about everybody in the school. All of the students at Madison knew and liked him,” Ostlund said. “He also was a mentor at Madison for so many teachers. He was honest with people, put their interests and feelings first, and was a gifted human being with an ability to connect with everybody.”
Ostlund explained that Roth would hold the line on tough life-lesson decisions in a way for players and students to learn.
Emerson said that was demonstrated by Roth’s former players.
“They always wanted to come back and see him and keep in touch because they loved him,” Emerson said.
A recent local baseball Zoom meeting was held to talk about Roth.
Mark Gjormand followed Roth as Madison’s head baseball coach, and still holds that position. One of the first things he did was retire Roth’s No. 17 Madison jersey, presenting him the glass-encased uniform top.
“He was such a respected person and so supportive when I got the Madison job,” Gjormand said. “Coach had no ego and was the anchor of the school. He was an icon and a hall of fame person.”
As an athlete, Roth was a three-sport star (baseball, basketball and football) in the 1960s at George Mason High School in Falls Church, became a standout baseball player at Spring Arbor College in Michigan, and was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the eighth round in 1965. He played a few years of minor-league baseball, then eventually got involved in coaching at Madison.
Roth’s Madison baseball teams won six district champions and 228 games during his tenure from 1975 to 1995. His golf teams won numerous district and region crowns, capped by two state championships in 1990 and 1992.
Roth coached many outstanding Madison baseball players, including Bobby Brower and Jim McNamara, who each played in the Major Leagues.
McNamara’s father worked for the CIA, so he wasn’t always home. Roth stood in at some big moments for McNamara, like when he signed his first professional contract.
“He was beyond being just my high-school coach,” McNamara said. “He was very special to me and my family and helped me achieve all of my baseball goals. It broke my heart when I heard the news he died. He believed in me and helped me prepare for my pro career. If you couldn’t get along with Donny Roth, you were no use to anybody. He was so genuine and the legitimate real deal.”
Buddy Christensen was a four-year Madison golfer on Roth’s team in the 1980s and now owns the retail store Golfdom in Tysons.
“He was warm hearted, was always there for you and he kept things at the right level as a golf coach,” Christensen said.
Roth, a standout golfer and fishing lover, is a member of both the Madison and George Mason high school athletic hall of fames.
One of Madison’s biggest and most intense neighborhood rivals when Roth was coaching was against the Marshall Statesmen and then head coach Dean Sissler, now living in Bethany Beach.
“That was a great rivalry, and Don was a great guy and a class act,” Sissler said. “We got along fine and there was respect among teams.”
A small family service was held for Roth on Dec. 11 near Lake of the Woods. Ostlund said a larger celebration of life will be held for Roth when the time is right, maybe on the Madison baseball field.
NOTE: Emerson said he is changing his uniform number to 17 in honor of Roth.
