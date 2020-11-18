Freeman Store gets early makeover to celebrate the holiday season

Members of Ayr Hill Garden Club and Historic Vienna Inc. recently decorated the Freeman Store and Museum for the holidays.
This year, the annual Church Street Stroll will be “virtual” due to public-health conditions, so decorations were completed early for filming.
Instead of using fresh pine garlands, the club created garlands of assorted pinecones and magnolia pods, accented with bright ornaments, as fresh garlands would not last through the month of December.
The pinecone garlands create a very different historic look, one that is designed to be quite elegant, and passersby expressed their admiration for the new look as the work was taking place. (One person asked if she could “steal” the idea, as she had lots of pinecones in her yard.)
The Church Street Stroll will be presented on Facebook and YouTube on Monday, Nov. 30 beginning 6 p.m., and will include the traditional tree lighting, a message from both Santa and Mayor Linda Colbert, and live holiday music performed by local groups. For information, see the Website at www.viennava.gov.
