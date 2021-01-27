[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The nonprofit Friends of Riverbend Park Inc. (FORB) saved on operating expenses and cut back on program spending last year during the pandemic, but this year plans to spend those accumulated funds on a special purchase: a top-notch patrol-and-rescue boat.
The group, which recently released its 2020 annual report, will channel $15,000 through the Fairfax County Park Foundation to purchase the watercraft from Spec Rescue International in Virginia Beach, said Hugh Morrow III, FORB’s president and director.
FORB leaders hope the foundation and Fairfax County Park Authority will cover the rest of the company’s $26,100 price quote for the boat, which expires this spring, Morrow said.
The shallow-bottomed boat, which would replace an inadequate bass-fishing craft that park officials are using for rescues, would have special underwater-lighting equipment, night-vision gear, ladders and a trailer, he said.
Established in 1975, Riverbend Park in Great Falls covers more than 400 acres of trails, woodlands and riverfront and draws more than 300,000 visitors annually.
FORB since its founding in 1999 has supported Riverbend Park by helping finance summer-camp interns, scholarships for Title I school field trips, the aforementioned bass-fishing boat, 10 Mad River canoes, continuing-education staff, tabletop displays at the visitor center, science and nature books for the children’s library, Eagle Scout projects and water-quality measuring equipment.
The organization also has supported the educational pavilion’s dedication, the park’s luncheon for volunteers, program-scheduling software, maintenance tools and equipment, a telescope and the park’s annual Native American and Bluebell festivals.
The group in 2020 netted $5,000 from its annual native-plant sale and sold more than $1,000 worth of promotional baseball caps and water bottles displaying FORB’s logo.
The friends group ended last year with $62,196 in the bank, having received two $5,000 grants from the Munson Foundation and a $2,000 donation from the Hodge family to support Eagle Scouts’ efforts at the park.
FORB was unable to donate $14,400 last year to support the park’s summer-camp interns, but hopes to do so again in 2021. The group in 2020 instead gave $500 for animal care, $78 for an annual Zoom account so park staff could conduct classes and meetings, a $240 annual fee for program-scheduling software, $428 to support Eagle Scout projects, $250 for a power washer and $1,134 for two Stihl chainsaws.
In addition to the boat purchases, FORB’s leaders will earmark $5,000 for a discretionary fund that could be tapped by the park’s staff for small purchases. That method will beat having park employees ask the organization each time to buy individual items, Morrow said.
“I don’t think there’s ever been an occasion when we turned down one of their requests,” he added.
FORB continues to support the Park Authority’s efforts to build a new interpretive center in a higher location than the current visitor center, which long has been in danger of being swept away by Potomac River floods, Morrow said.
Fairfax County voters last November by a wide margin approved a park-bond referendum that would, among other things, pay for the design of Riverbend’s new interpretive center.
Group leaders also hope the Park Authority will consider relocating the park’s gatehouse on Jeffery Road so as to reduce traffic backups into the neighborhood during peak periods, and possibly create more parking spaces at the site.
The park was closed last March through May because of the pandemic, but its trails were open. Visitors parked in adjacent neighborhoods and hiked into the park, but sometimes left litter in people’s yards and drove too quickly on local roads, Morrow said.
The group dedicated its annual report to its founder, Catherine Mayes, who died Oct. 30 at age 71. Mayes served as its first president from 1999 to 2005.
“It was her devotion to Riverbend Park, her determination to keep it as a natural-resource refuge for the citizens of Fairfax County, and her tireless efforts to see FORB survive during its formative years that have resulted in its strength and effectiveness today,” the report read.
The report additionally honors Riverbend Park’s former lead naturalist, Heather May Shockey-Barrett, who also died last October.
To view the annual report, visit http://forb.wildapricot.org/resources/2020%20Annual%20Report.pdf.
