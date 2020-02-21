Great Falls author Ridley Nelson’s life has been more adventurous than most.
He’s survived an ocean voyage menaced by Nazi submarines, worked as a “jackaroo” ranch hand in Australia, toured the United States by bus as a young student, fly fished in areas with menacing wildlife and flash floods from dams, and taken hair-raising flights in Africa and cab rides in India.
Nelson, 78, wrote many reports and scientific papers in his career, but his first book is a memoir, “Echoes from Far Lands: Stories on Cultures, Farming, and Life.” He embarked on the project five years ago after running across Judith Wright’s poem “South of My Days,” which compared an aging man’s memories to a beehive full of stories.
“Writing something like this is actually quite stimulating,” he said. “It tempts you to follow leads.”
Nelson’s writing process was not linear – and neither is the final result, a non-chronological narrative that serves as an uproariously funny memoir, fly-fishing tutorial, war history, philosophical polemic and a primer on farming methods, African tribal structures, Indian caste system and disparate religions.
The Great Falls resident has visited about 95 countries in his widely varied, peripatetic life, and lived in Britain, India, Australia, Kenya, Tanzania and Egypt. A British citizen, he was born in Australia and also holds Australian citizenship.
Nelson has worked for a couple of commercial enterprises, plus a British aid program and the World Bank, for which he still serves as a part-time consultant.
Named after a Royal Air Force squadron leader who died after being shot down off the coast of Norway early in World War II, Nelson sprinkles his book with stories from that war and others in which his ancestors participated. Prone to both air- and seasickness and not keen on the army, Nelson did not follow in his family’s military footsteps.
Travel broadened Nelson’s horizons and awakened his mind to the reasons for other cultures’ traditions and dynamics. While personally opposing female circumcision, he acknowledges and respects the reasons why some cultures engage in a practice that many in the West find horrifying and cruel.
Nelson’s tales of his work as a “jackaroo” are instructive and often hilarious. He learned how to quickly and accurately assess the sex of chicks, deduce whether hops were diseased, castrate and later kill sheep, and avoid being lulled to asleep while driving a harvesting machine at night.
Nelson has an eclectic collection of memorabilia from his travels. Among them are a piece of shrapnel that struck his grandfather’s dreadnought off the Danish coast in World War I; a small swatch of elephant dung preserved under a glass lozenge; and a hairball coughed up by an African lion, which is hard, egg-sized and the color and texture of a Hass avocado. He had two such hairballs, but his dog ate the other.
Nelson “clearly loves the land, who loves humankind and who isn’t afraid to give himself the emotional space he needs for thoughtful contemplation and reflection,” said his book’s editor, Kristin Clark Taylor, an author and former communications director for the first President Bush.
“What I so deeply respect about Ridley’s writing is how he is able to reach out, take the reader by the hand, and invite us along on this globe-trotting journey,” Taylor said. “Ridley writes like he speaks: Comfortably eloquent – with a strong dose of dry humor, quick wit and a deep sense of respect for every single soul he meets along the way.”
William Francis Myers, a retired minister and longtime friend of Nelson’s who had him as a parishioner at St Francis Episcopal Church in Great Falls, said the author “knows more about tribalism and agriculture in sub-Saharan Africa than anyone could imagine.”
Nelson’s book is filled with insight and good humor and its last chapter is a “grand, spiritual summing up of his life, most marvelous,” Myers said.
Thomas Blinkhorn met Nelson in India about 30 years ago when they were working for the World Bank.
“I found him to be one of the most experienced, well-travelled agriculturalists I have ever known,” said Blinkhorn, who read and commented on an early draft of the book.
Nelson is a “wonderful raconteur” with an “amazing trove of hilarious yarns about rural life in Australia, Africa, India that are captivating,” Blinkhorn said.
Nelson’s book will become available on Amazon on March 3. He will give a presentation about the book March 19 at 7 p.m. at Great Falls Library.
His next writing project may be a follow-up book with some materials that did not make it into “Echoes from Far Lands,” including chapters on Pakistan, religion and what Nelson calls “bloody lines,” the boundaries drawn up long ago by the British for other countries, which often split tribes in two or led to strife, as in the Middle East.
“The hardest part is what to put in and what to leave out,” he said. “I tend to rewrite a lot. In the end, you just have to stop”
