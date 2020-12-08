Fairfax County Park Authority executive director Kirk Kincannon has announced plans to retire in February after seven years in the post.
Kincannon, a seasoned parks and recreation professional with four decades of national experience (including an additional 10 years with Park Authority earlier in his career), cited his desire to spend more time with his family as the reason for his departure.
“This was not an easy decision, and was made after significant consideration and personal reflection,” Kincannon wrote in an announcement to park staff.
Kincannon came to the Park Authority from Boulder, Colo., where he served as director of parks. Previously, he had served as director of recreation, parks and cultural activities for the city of Alexandria; had served as director of parks, recreation and tourism in Wythe County; and was manager of the Fairfax agency’s Lake Accotink Park.
An acting director will be named before his departure, officials said, and a nationwide search will be undertaken to find a successor.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
