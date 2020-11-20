An effort to raise $25,000 in support of the future of an Arlington historical museum thus far has raised $17,600 and is moving toward its goal.
The fund-raising effort is being spearheaded by the Warren G. Stambaugh Foundation, which aims to use the funding to develop a study of physical needs of the Arlington Historical Museum, operated in the Hume School by the Arlington Historical Society, as well as look toward expansion of that building or creation of another facility devoted to telling the story of Arlington’s history.
A special event – “I Remember Warren” – will be held later in the year or in early 2021 to formalize the initiative.
Donations to support the initiative (which are tax-deductible) can be made online at www.arlingtonhistoricalsociety.org or by mailing a check, with “I Remember Warren” in the subject line, to the Arlington Historical Society, P.O. Box 100402, Arlington, Va. 22210.
For information on the effort, contact Frank O’Leary at fxoleary1983@gmail.com.
