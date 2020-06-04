The Arlington Historical Society will host an online presentation of “Shoot Out in Jackson City” on Thursday, June 12 at 7 p.m.
George Axiotis, a local historian and author, will discuss efforts in February 1896 by a posse to raid a gambling saloon in what was then known as Alexandria County.
The raid turned into a shootout, with one of the posse members killed and others wounded, and “became a catalyst for a long and drawn-out war against vice . . . that took nearly a dozen years to win,” society officials said.
The event is free, but registration is required. For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonhistoricalsociety.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.