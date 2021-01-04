Arlington County Manager Mark Schwartz will lead an online presentation – “The 1920 Census: A Snapshot of Arlington” – on behalf of the Arlington Historical Society.
The event is slated for Thursday, Jan. 14, and will look at what questions were asked in the 1920 federal census, and what the data show about Arlington a century ago.
For information and registration, see the Website at www.arlingtonhistoricalsociety.org.
