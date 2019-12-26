The next installment in the Faith, Food and Fellowship series at Clarendon United Methodist Church will feature author Robin Stombler discussing her book, “As We Are,” which tells the story of Arlington’s Green Valley community.
The event will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9 at the church, 606 North Irving St. The program begins with a short worship service (with music) at noon, followed by lunch ($5) at 12:30 p.m. and the program at 1 p.m.
The community is invited. For information, see the Website at www.clarendonumc.org.
