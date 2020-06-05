Hot-diggity dog! Fast home sale means free frankfurters in Vienna

Free chili dogs, anyone? Specifically, those famous Vienna Inn delights?
What began as a bet between business owners Marty Volk of the Vienna Inn and Casey Samson of real estate’s Casey Samson Team has resulted in a joint venture on the restaurant’s tables, with customers eligible to be treated to two free chili dogs per person.
All patrons need to do to receive the complimentary munchies is to mention the Casey Samson Team and chili dogs.
Samson bet Volk his company could sell a three-level, 6,720-square-foot white farmhouse-style home on Stryker Avenue listed for $1.6 million within 10 days. If so, Samson’s company would pay for at least 250 Vienna Inn chili dogs for customers to enjoy.
“We had confidence our team could get this done,” Samson said. “It was a 100-percent, whole-team credit, and this helps out and promotes local business.”
And indeed, it took just nine days for the 5-bedroom, 4.5-bath home on a half-acre lot in Little Vienna Estates to go from listing to ratified sales contract.
Samson credited his company’s aggressive “coming soon” campaign on social media. The home received 485 direct click-throughs and 598 visits, with prospective buyers spending an average of nearly 4 minutes on the site looking at the property.
“That’s an eternity of time to look at a home on the Web,” Samson said. “We saw so much activity and a lot of love for the home right away. After that campaign, all of the analytics said the home would sell quickly, and it did.”
The chili-dog deal will last until customers who mention the bet consume 250. Samson has indicated he might extend the deal by purchasing more, and said his company has other ideas to help out other Vienna businesses impacted by the economic downturn that accompanied the COVID-19 pandemic.
