: Instead of honoring an individual for 2020, the Arlington Community Foundation has announced plans to salute the community’s human-service workers with this year’s William T. Newman Jr. Spirit of Community Award.
“The foundation is excited to recognize the dedication and hard work of Arlington’s front-line human-service workers, as they have been crucial to keeping the community going during this crisis,” officials said.
The awards ceremony, traditionally held at a luncheon, this year will be transmitted “virtually” on Sept. 23.
The Spirit of Community Award is named in honor of Circuit Court Chief Judge William Newman Jr., who in the early 1990s conceived the idea of a community foundation to support charitable and educational initiatives in the community. Among those who have earned the Spirit of Community Award in past years: Alfred Taylor, John Milliken, Elizabeth Campbell, Walter Tejada, Judy Connally, Rich Doud, Meg Tuccillo, Emma Violand-Sánchez, Joan Cooper, Jonathan Kinney, Lola Reinsch and the duo of John Andelin and Ginger Geoffrey.
