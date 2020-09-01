Fairfax County Public Library is only open partially to patrons now because of the public-health crisis, but the agency continues to see strong demand for its services, its director said.
“We, like everyone else, have had a really interesting middle of 2020,” said Jessica Hudson, who has led the agency since June 2016.
The library system, along with other Fairfax County agencies, shut its facilities to the public March 16 because of the pandemic. County libraries offered only digital services through June 1, when the system began using contactless curbside services.
Those customers could pick up books they’d asked libraries to hold for them or ones staff members had selected based on criteria specified by the patrons.
“We wanted to do something so that people could have access to more than just digital resources,” Hudson said. “It continues to be really popular. Even though our facilities are partially reopened now, we are still providing curbside and many people continue to opt into that service, whether it’s from personal preference or convenience.”
The library system reopened all 22 of its full-service branches July 13 for “Express” services, which allow limited numbers of customers inside for up to 30 minutes.
“It was a lovely opportunity to offer people who wanted to come browse the shelves themselves or needed to use a public computer for things like looking for a new job or filing applications for state aid,” Hudson said.
Many patrons also have relished the chance to renew acquaintances with library staffers, she said.
“The sweetest part that we’ve seen throughout all of this is we’ve had families returning to libraries to pick up books and the joy on those little people’s faces when they see their favorite children’s librarian again,” Hudson said.
County libraries still are not offering in-person programs, and returned materials are quarantined for 96 hours, per federal library guidelines, before being lent out again.
“It has definitely created some interesting mountains of materials in our branches as they’re waiting to be handled and recirculated,” she said.
Quarantined materials now occupy meeting rooms and quiet-study spaces that patrons currently may not use. Citing tight budgets during the pandemic, library leaders chose not to use more expensive, if faster, methods of sterilizing materials, Hudson said.
The library system will continue offering curbside and Express services at least until Virginia enters Phase 4 of the governor’s reopening plan, Hudson said. When that may be remains an open question.
In the seven weeks since opening libraries again for in-person usage, system officials have found about half of patrons still want to use the curbside services, she said.
The system’s circulation during the pandemic has been only about 65 to 70 percent of the rate seen during a typical year. Library officials worried at the pandemic’s start that the huge jump in interest in digital services between April and June (up 36 percent compared with the same period in 2019) might prove a bad omen for the future of physical materials such as books, but this has not turned out to be the case, Hudson said.
“People still want a book in their hands, or an audio book for their travels if they’re returning to commuting,” she said.
The library system at the start of the public-health crisis held materials indefinitely for patrons until they could pick them up at curbside. Now that partial in-person services have resumed, libraries will hold items for seven days, and suspend and later reactivate holds if customers cite extenuating circumstances.
County libraries have installed Plexiglas barriers to protect staffers, and the public must wear masks in the facilities. Library officials also have checked the cleanliness of their facilities’ ventilation systems and regularly sanitize surfaces.
The system’s “My Perfect Read” program has become even more popular during the pandemic, Hudson said. The concierge-style offering lets patrons review personal profiles of participating librarians and have them select books based on genre preferences listed by the customers.
Building on that popularity, library officials in mid-summer began a social-media program called “My Perfect Read Mondays,” in which librarians pick a theme, curate a list of recommended materials and let customers order them via links to the system’s catalogue.
Among the program’s selected themes so far have been fairytales, humor, dogs, road trips and spies.
“It’s been a really good opportunity for us to showcase our collection,” Hudson said.
The library system also has been catering to children with daily “virtual” story times, which each typically have been receiving between 500 and 1,000 views. Officials are looking to expand the program into some foreign languages, Hudson said.
Community groups have not had access to indoor meeting areas at county libraries, but have been making use of outdoor spaces.
“We have seen exercise groups in our parking lots,” Hudson said. “We actually saw a dance group that was using a flat surface near a parking lot for a practice area. We’ve seen walking groups, parent groups that just sit around in a big, socially distant circle.”
Nearly 6,000 new library-card holders registered online with the system between April and June, said spokesman Erin Julius.
The public’s steady interest in the agency’s offerings “has been a reaffirmation for us that people love libraries,” Hudson said. “We’ve got a true purpose in our community, and that’s been validated throughout the pandemic.”
• • •
Find full editions of the Sun Gazette, and bonus features, at https://sungazette.news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.