ArtStream production 2018

Nick Kramp as news editor Zack Zimmerman and Andrew Hogan as Buddy the Intern in “WXYZ: Spelling Out the News So You Don’t Have To,” produced by ArtStream. (Photo by Liz Demaree)

ArtStream, an inclusive-theater troupe providing classes to adults with developmental disabilities across the region, has announced it will hold its 15th-anniversary gala and dance party on Sept. 15.

For information and updates, see the Website at www.art-stream.org.

