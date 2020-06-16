Robert Ames Alden, a former Washington Post editor who led the campaign to build a cultural and community complex in central McLean, died June 7 at his McLean home.
Alden, 87, died from complications of Alzheimer’s disease, according to The Washington Post.
Alden was a “dedicated public servant and visionary leader,” Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville) said at the Board of Supervisors’ June 9 meeting.
Alden was born Feb. 5, 1933, in Washington, D.C., the son of Ames and Mildred Martha Alden. According to the Justice Integrity Project, Alden began his journalism career in 1947 as a sportswriter for The Cleveland Press. He led the charge there for inclusion of more statistics in baseball coverage.
Alden joined the Washington Post in 1952 and retired in 2000 after 48 years, the longest tenure of any editor in the newspaper’s history.
In November 1963, Alden was the night editor in charge of putting out the Post’s extra edition covering President Kennedy’s assassination – the paper’s first such extra since the 1941 Pearl Harbor attack. In August 1974, he was the main architect of the Post’s edition covering President Nixon’s resignation.
Alden moved to McLean in 1953 and spearheaded an initiative to build the McLean Community Center, Dolley Madison Library and McLean Central Park.
The community center opened its doors in 1975. Alden opposed having the center named after him, but its theater eventually was. The Friends of the McLean Community Center in July 2012 unveiled an oil painting of Alden by artist Bradley Stevens, which still hangs in the center’s lobby.
Alden attended the December 2018 ceremony celebrating renovations to the community center.
George Sachs, the center’s executive director, said he was impressed by the depth and breadth of Alden’s activities.
“He had a lot of information in his mind,” Sachs said. “He was really a neat guy to listen to, a great storyteller.”
Alden was a “walking encyclopedia of both historic and current events,” said Mary Anne Hampton, the community center’s first deputy director.
Hampton thought she had a good sense of Alden’s vision for central McLean, but while preserving the center’s earliest archives she discovered how he had promoted the facility’s conception through local groups and helped with land acquisition and fund-raising to make that dream a reality.
“It was then I could see just how numerous Bob’s contributions had been and the enormous amount of time and energy he spent for years on McLean’s behalf,” Hampton said.
“He was a giant in the community,” said former Dranesville District Supervisor Lilla Richards, who along with Alden had pressed for the community center’s creation.
Alden epitomized the term “community activist” and McLean residents owe him a debt of gratitude for the community’s amenities, said Merrily Pierce, a McLean Citizens Association board member.
Among his other community activities, Alden campaigned in the 1950s to have McLean’s section of Route 123 renamed Dolley Madison Boulevard after the First Lady who stayed in the area when British troops burned the White House in 1814. Alden authored a book about that historical event, “The Flights of the Madisons.”
Alden earned associate’s, bachelor’s and master’s degrees from George Washington University. His alma mater in 2005 gave him a distinguished-alumnus award, calling him a “living legend” in Washington journalism, Foust said.
Alden in 1975 became the principal founder of the National Press Foundation and served four terms as the organization’s first president, according to Justice Integrity Project. He also in the 1960s and early 1970s was the leading male advocate for allowing women to join the National Press Club, of which he was president in 1976.
Alden was interested in history, music and drama organizations, both locally and nationally, and served as president of the Fairfax County History Society and the McLean Orchestra, Foust said.
Alden is survived by his widow, the former Diane Claire Heidkamp, whom he married in 1958; and their four children: William, Thomas, Jennifer and Martha Alden.
