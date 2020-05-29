Keller Williams initiative supports first-responders, care facilities

Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 85F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.