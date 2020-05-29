Keller Williams initiative supports first-responders, care facilities

Agents and staff from Keller Williams Realty’s Metro Center office have joined with New Hope Housing in a new effort – FrontYards2FrontLines – which works to feed front-line workers during the public-health emergency as well as provide masks to nursing facilities, hospitals, senior centers and service groups.
Among the organizations aided have been a variety of local hospitals; the fire/EMS services of Arlington, Alexandria and several other jurisdictions; the Vienna and Falls Church police departments; Falls Church sanitation department; Culpepper Garden Senior Center; and the U.S. Postal Service.
The effort also is working to raise funds to benefit the INOVA Emergency Fund, paying for the conversion of negative-pressure rooms for the treatment of COVID-19 and infectious patients.
“These critically needed rooms help keep patients and staff safer by controlling the spread of airborne diseases,” said Natalie Roy, a Realtor with KW Metro Center.
