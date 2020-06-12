The plan was ready to go: Brent Willess would hold a light workout and have a small and easily digestible meal on a Tuesday evening before embarking on an epic crossing of the English Channel the following morning.
But when a slot to make the 21-mile journey opened up a day earlier (last Sept. 10), the 31-year-old Willess – whose prowess in the water was honed as a youth at Oakton Swim and Racquet Club and Oakton High School – took the advice he received and went with the earlier option, which became available when several swimmers dropped out.
He grabbed the earlier slot even though it meant churning across the waves following a more intense workout (which can tire swimmers out) on a stomach filled with the pizza he’d consumed the night before. “That wasn’t a normal pre-swim meal,” Willess acknowledged in a recent Sun Gazette interview.
Maybe the carb-laden meal proved a good-luck charm: Willess made the crossing in 10 hours and 41 minutes, much quicker than his goal of 13 to 15 hours, and ended up the fastest American to do so in 2019.
“It felt so great to finish,” said Willess, who trained for two years to make the journey. “Maybe there was something in that pizza.”
Willess credited the captain of his support boat, Andy King, in advising him to take the day-earlier slot in order to capitalize on conditions expected to be more conducive.
It proved to be the right call.
“The weather was good and the water was not that choppy for the first three-quarters of the race,” Willess said. “The mental aspect was by far the hardest.”
The 6-foot, 180-pound Willess swam consistently throughout, doing freestyle the majority of the swim with the occasional breaststroke to loosen his shoulders. In water of 63 to 64 degrees, has swam with no wetsuit, and was required to trim his swim shorts six inches shorter than planned due to regulations imposed on swimmers by the organization that certifies the times.
Since Englishman Matthew Webb traversed the Channel in 1875 with a time of just under 22 hours, more than 1,800 individuals are known to have completed the journey. American Gertrude Ederle was the first woman; the 19-year-old made the England-to-France excursion in 1926. The all-time fastest crossing currently sits at just under 7 hours.
For being the fastest American of 2019, Willess received the annual Robert Lyle Memorial Cup.
Willess’ swim began in Dover and finished on a rocky French shoreline at 6:56 p.m. He covered his back in zinc oxide to prevent sunburn, and said he wasn’t stymied by jellyfish or other ocean creatures.
Of the half-dozen guided swimmers attempting to conquer the Channel that day, Willess was the last to start but first to finish.
To prepare for the challenge, Willess had added body mass and, for a year prior to the swim, took nothing but cold showers and ice baths.
“You had to be acclimated to jumping into cold water,” he said, acknowledging his dislike of that part of the training. (Since completing the journey, it has been hot showers all the time.)
To occupy himself mentally during the swim, Willess replayed the entire Lord of the Rings trilogy in his mind.
More of a sprinter when he was a high-school swimmer at Oakton, Willess decided to attempt the Channel swim after participating in marathons and triathlons and desiring something different.
“It was a change of mindset to do distance swims,” he said.
Helping Willess from the pilot boat was his father, Tom; wife, Lily; and college friend T.J. Loeffler. They would assist feeding him almonds and Fig Newtons and offering sips of a protein drink as he treaded water during short breaks.
Willess swam the Channel wearing an old Oakton Otters swim cap to honor his 13 years as a swimmer for Oakton Swim and Racquet Club, a member of the Northern Virginia Swimming League. He later served as a coach there.
In addition to swimming at Oakton High School, Willess also played on the school’s state-championship boys lacrosse team. He then attended Virginia Tech, captaining the men’s lacrosse team for three years before graduating in 2011. He currently working on his master’s degree at Yale.
Having done the Channel crossing once, is Willess planning on a repeat performance? Not likely.
“It was a great experience, but no way I’ll do it again,” he said. It’s the closure of a chapter.”
