Nearly six months after his death, memories of the late County Board member Erik Gutshall, an analysis of his contributions and a sadness over what might have been permeated a memorial service held Oct. 4 at Lubber Run Amphitheatre.
“He was on the cusp of something great,” noted friend and political ally Laura Saul Edwards, who spoke at the event. “We lost Erik at precisely the time his character and gifts as a leader and public servant would have been the most welcome and useful. He did so much in the brief time [he had].”
Gutshall, a Democrat who was elected to the County Board to succeed Jay Fisette in 2017, was diagnosed with brain cancer earlier this year and died April 16. He was 49.
Despite its being cut short, Gutshall lived “a productive, good life for which he was always very grateful,” said Takis Karantonis, a political ally who in July won a special election to fill the remaining 18 months of Gutshall’s term.
“He was focused on the future, because he spent a lot of time and a lot of effort to deeply understand the present,” said Karantonis, who first worked with Gutshall in his unsuccessful 2015 attempt to unseat County Board member Libby Garvey in the Democratic primary.
Gutshall, serving as chairman of the Planning Commission at the time, came within 10 points of defeating Garvey. As sometimes is the case in local politics, Gutshall’s positive demeanor in that race won him fans across the Democratic spectrum, setting him up for what turned out to be a relatively easy victory in the 2016 party caucus and general election.
In his races, Gutshall positioned himself as a progressive with common sense.
“His own victory was part of a larger story that is still unfolding today,” Edwards said.
Gutshall was serving as vice chairman of the County Board at the time of his death, and likely would have rotated into the chairmanship for 2021. During his County Board tenure, Gutshall supported housing and small-business initiatives.
Founder and president of Clarendon Home Services, Gutshall had been a resident of the Lyon Park neighborhood for a quarter-century. In addition to his service on the Planning Commission, he had served on the Transportation Commission, had served as a member of the board of Doorways for Women and Families, and was a youth-soccer coach.
“He was a leader who was easy to follow – solid and steady,” said Leigh Tannehill, a friend, neighbor and co-worker, who remembered the “incomprehensible, gut-wrenching grief” among friends and colleagues that accompanied the news of Gutshall’s illness.
There was, she said, the overwhelming feeling of “not him, not now” from those close to him.
Gutshall had missed several County Board meetings in early 2020 when it became clear his health was deteriorating. He announced his planned resignation several weeks later, but the resignation had yet to take effect at the time of his death.
He was the fourth sitting member of the County Board to die in office since the body was established in 1932, and the first since Charles Monroe, who suffered a stroke while chairing a County Board meeting in 2003.
Two other County Board members – Leo Lloyd in 1947 and David Krupsaw in 1960 – died in office.
Gutshall left behind his wife, Renee, and their three children, as well as a host of extended family.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
