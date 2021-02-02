Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Leadership Center for Excellence, which began life nearly 25 years ago as Leadership Arlington, is on the hunt for its own new leader.
The organization announced Jan. 29 that Karen Coltrane, who has served as CEO of the organization since mid-2018, would be departing to serve as executive director for strategic initiatives at Medarva Healthcare in Richmond.
Coltrane had succeeded Betsy Frantz, who was the founding CEO of Leadership Arlington when the organization was started as an offshoot of the Arlington Chamber of Commerce in 1998. Frantz, who left in early 2018, is now CEO of the Arlington Street People’s Assistance Network.
During her year and a half at the helm, Coltrane “focused on strengthening the organization’s financial sustainability and expanded the center’s impact through a sharp focus on program expansion,” said Elaine Turville of Accenture Federal Services, who chairs the Leadership Center for Excellence board of regents.
But the organization, like many of its kind, was buffeted by financial challenges even before the pandemic hit.
The organization plans to hold a search for a CEO. In the interim, Lisa Fikes will fill the position; she is executive director of Volunteer Arlington, which is run by the Leadership Center for Excellence.
Fikes “is the perfect person to maintain our momentum and strategic direction as the Board searches to permanently fill the position,” Turville said.
Fikes said she was looking forward to the opportunity.
“We have learned that civic-based learning, connections and professional development are accelerated when our leadership-program participants work together to solve real community challenges,” she said in a statement.
