The Leadership Center for Excellence has announced plans for a “re-engineered” curriculum for the Leadership Arlington Class of 2021, which will be able to be presented in a variety of formats.
“Given the uncertainty of in-person group meetings during the next year, Leadership Arlington has been redesigned with an agile new format that can be delivered either virtually or in-person, depending on prevailing conditions,” officials of the leadership-training organization said in announcing the plans for the coming year, which will kick off in October.
Classes are expected to meet as a group twice monthly for three hours per session, with additional independent work and small group meetings flexibly scheduled. The decision to hold twice-monthly class meetings in-person or virtually will be determined in consultation with the Arlington County government.
The program, now in its 22nd year, will run through May 2021.
For information and to apply, see the Website at www.leadercenter.org.
