The McLean Project for the Arts’ 14th annual MPAartfest 2020 will kick off on Sunday, Oct. 4 with two “drive-in” concerts in the parking lot at the McLean Community Center.
Starring the “Voices of Classic Soul” – a trio comprised of the lead singers from four legendary vocal groups: the Drifters, Four Tops, Platters and Temptations – concerts will take place at 4 p.m and 6 p.m.
Concert attendees will be treated to incredible showmanship, classic dance moves, and some of the biggest hits of all time, including “My Girl,” “The Way You Do the Things You Do,” “Get Ready,” “Only You,” “Under the Boardwalk” and “Save the Last Dance for Me.”
Tickets are $25; participants can view the concert in or on their cars, with vehicles spaced out as a public-health precaution. For information and tickets, see the Website at www.mpaart.org.
