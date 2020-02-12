“Women’s Work: Then & Now,” an exhibition to run at Central Library from March 5 to April 2, will look at the lives and impact of more than two dozen women who have called the community home over the past century.
“These stories show that women are strong, resilient, even fierce when necessary, and that they are more than able to carry out the work before them,” said Diane Kresh, the county’s library director.
Included in this exhibition are stories, photographs, letters and memorabilia, spotlighting individuals and groups of Arlington women who dedicate their work to improve their community and the lives of others.
Women being saluted in the exhibition include Anna Barber, Charlene Bickford, Ellen Bozman, Judith Brewer, Elizabeth Campbell, Gertrude Crocker, Pauline Haislip Duncan, Alice West Fleet, Alice Foster, Saundra Green, Critchett Hodukavich, Seema Jain, Carrie Johnson, Cintia Johnson, Dr. Phoebe Hall Knipling, Puwen Lee, Marguerete Luter, Mary A. R. Marshall, Sushmita Mazumdar, Ruby Lee Minar, Constance Ramirez, Caroline Gary Romano, Cornelia Rose, Jr., Virginia Lillis Smith, Florence Starzynski, Margarite Syphax, Nancy Tate, Marjorie Varner and Dr. Emma Violand-Sánchez.
Some of the selectees are part of the Center for Local History’s online exhibition – “Women’s Work: Stories of Persistence and Influence” – while others were selected based on input from exhibition partners.
An opening reception is slated for Thursday, March 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the library, followed by an author talk featuring Liza Mundy, author of “Code Girls: The Untold Story of the American Women Code Breakers of World War II.” The community is invited to both events.
