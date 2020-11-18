The Northwest Arlington Lions Club has shifted to an online fund-raising effort this holiday season due to the public-health situation.
Local residents will be able to order traditional items – citrus, nuts and maple syrup – with delivery directly to the customer this year. Ordering will run through Dec. 15, with deliveries slated by Christmas.
Navel oranges, Ruby red grapefruit, Mandarin clementines, Hamlin juice oranges and combination packs will be among items available. Funds raised will support the Lions Club’s charitable initiatives.
For information and to order citrus, see the Website at www.nwarlionscitrus.fwffb.net; to order maple syrup, go to www.purintonmaple.com and use the code “nwarlions.”
For information, call (703) 528-1130.
Winter sales will take place Jan. 12 through March 31, also with deliveries direct to customers.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
