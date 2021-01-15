The Northwest Arlington Lions Club’s winter sale of citrus runs from Jan. 14 through March 31 in an online format owing to public-health conditions.
A variety of citrus, pecans and maple syrup will be available for purchase, with delivery direct to homes. Proceeds will benefit Lions Club philanthropic efforts.
Most products can be ordered directly at www.nwarlioncitrus.fwffb.net. Maple products can be ordered via www.purintonmaple.com with the promo code “nwarlions” at checkout.
For information, call (703) 528-1130 or text (703) 772-3784.
