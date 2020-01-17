Local Girl Scouts gearing up for mid-winter cookie sale

It won’t be long now: The annual sale of Girl Scout cookies across Northern Virginia is slated to run Feb. 7 to March 15, with the goal of topping the 4.6 million boxes of cookies sold across the Washington region last year.
“This entrepreneurial program teaches girls important life skills – we are fueling the next generation of business leaders,” said Lidia Soto-Harmon, CEO of Girl Scouts Nation’s Capital.
In addition to offerings from previous years, 2020 will bring a new offering – LemonUps, described as a tangy lemon cookie base with a lemon glaze and offering inspiring messages.
Cookies will be priced at $5-$6 per box. For information on the effort, see the Website at www.girlscoutcookies.org; for information on Girl Scouts Nation’s Capital, see the Website at www.gsnc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.