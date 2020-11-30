A committee comprised of former “40 Under 40” award recipients will review applications and select the 40 they believe represent the broadest range of young talent driving Northern Virginia.
Applicants should live, work or serve in Northern Virginia, and must be under the age of 40 as of March 26, 2021.
The application deadline is Feb. 8. For information, see the Website at www.leadercenter.org.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.