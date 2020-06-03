Local Moose lodges collecting food this weekend

District 4 of the Loyal Order of the Moose will be conducting a “Share the Love” food-collection drive at Moose Lodges across the area.
“This will be a drive-up/drop-off collection of non-perishable and canned-good items,” organizers said. “Donations of paper products, personal-hygiene and other essential items may also be donated.”
“We are a not-for-profit organization and giving to our communities is at the top of our priorities,” organizers said. “Each Lodge will be donating to their local food bank or charity for this event. We ask that you take a moment to help ‘Share the Love’ for others in our community.”
In the local area, collections will take place from noon to 2 p.m. at the Arlington Moose Lodge, 5710 Scoville St., Falls Church, and the Vienna Moose Lodge, 9616 Courthouse Road, Vienna, as well as a variety of other lodges.
For information on other locations and times, or general information, e-mail virginiamoosedistrict4@yahoo.com.
