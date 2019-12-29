Local Scouts ascend to Eagle rank in McLean

Three members of Boy Scout Troop 1130, sponsored by Charles Wesley United Methodist Church in McLean, recently ascended to Eagle Scout rank during a Court of Honor held Dec. 10.
The new Eagle Scouts are Benjamin Meyers and Matthew Regan, seniors at McLean High School, and Gavin McNabb, a senior at George C. Marshall High School.
To reach Eagle status, a Scout has to earn at least 21 merit badges, perform numerous hours of community service, hold leadership postitions in his troop, and conceive and supervise a major service project.
For information about Troop 1130, contact Scoutmaster Greg Griswold at ggriswold@gmail.com.
