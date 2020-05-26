Local Scouts use down time to support girls around globe

Girl Scouts from Vienna, Oakton, Reston and Alexandria have been volunteering at home since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to help assemble reusable, earth-friendly menstrual pads for girls in developing countries.
The Scouts are partnering with the Northern Virginia chapter of Days for Girls, a nonprofit organization that increases access to menstrual care and education by developing global partnerships, cultivating social enterprises, mobilizing volunteers and innovating solutions that shatter stigmas and limitations for women and girls.
In normal times, Girl Scouts would attend a monthly volunteer event hosted by Days for Girls. Instead, they have been doing all of the volunteer tasks at home: assembling shields, liners and transport bags to create beautiful menstrual kits.
“Girl Scouts and their leaders have enthusiastically given their time and talents to the Vienna chapter of Days for Girls,” said Kathy McIlvain, volunteer coordinator of Days for Girls. “Thanks to their remarkable efforts, hundreds of kits will be able to be assembled and ultimately distributed to girls around the world.”
Girl Scouts participating in this project include troops from Service Units 51-1, 51-7, 52-11, 53-3, 56-1 and 56-6 of the Girl Scouts Nation’s Capital. They are among 88,000 members from the Washington metropolitan area.
