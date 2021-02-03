[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
An anonymous donor has provided a $10,000 matching grant to support an initiative by the Arlington Rotary Club to support Arlington Thrive, a social-safety-net non-profit that offers same-day emergency relief to those in financial crisis.
The funding will provide a dollar-for-dollar match to contributions received in support of the initiative through Feb. 28. All contributions are tax-deductible.
For information and to make a donation, see the Website at www.arlingtonrotaryclub.org.
Members of the Arlington Rotary Club recently participated in Rotary International’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, in which residents were recruited to assemble “no-sew” blankets that were distributed to aid clients of AHC Inc., the Arlington Street People’s Assistance Network and Bridges to Independence.
