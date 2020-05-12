McLean Citizens Association (MCA) president Dale Stein will step down at the end of May following three years at the helm of the 106-year-old group and be succeeded by Robert Jackson, who already holds the association’s record for longest-serving president.
Stein, who formerly worked in finance-related jobs at Mobil Oil Corp. and Amtrak, joined MCA in 2013 and chaired its Budget and Taxation Committee, a job to which he will return once stepping down as the group’s 72nd president.
“It’s time for a new perspective,” he said of the upcoming leadership change. In addition to his committee chairmanship, Stein also plans to “see if there are other community groups to which I can contribute as well.”
During his tenure as president, MCA made more that 50 recommendations to the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors and county staff, Stein said.
Topics have included managing redevelopment in Tysons, expanding the American Legion Bridge, reducing traffic congestion on neighborhood streets, restraining the county’s pension debt, building more senior housing, obtaining justice in the U.S. Park Police’s fatal shooting of McLean resident Bijan Ghaisar, supporting body-worn cameras for county police officers, reducing overcrowding at McLean High School and coping with the human and economic tragedies of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
Jackson, who most recently has been chairman of MCA’s Planning and Zoning Committee, joined the organization in 2002 and became a board member four years later. A lawyer specializing in telecommunications and technology, Jackson served as MCA’s president from 2007 to 2012.
Jackson said he decided to step up for a two-year term as MCA’s president after several worthy candidates for the post were unable to serve – and said he expects others in the group to rise to the same challenge when his term ends.
Jackson said he hopes the MCA board will learn from its mistakes and build on its successes to enhance the quality of life for residents in the Greater McLean area. He hopes the group will:
• Work with the Virginia Department of Transportation and elected officials to ensure construction of more capacity at the American Legion Bridge.
• Support the Express Lanes extension between Virginia and Maryland, which could lead to express-bus service between the states and reduce cut-through traffic in McLean. Frustrated by congestion on Interstate 495, drivers – at least before the COVID-19 pandemic thinned traffic volume considerably – had been using wayfinding apps to find shortcuts on McLean’s neighborhood streets.
• Press the Fairfax County School Board to address overcrowding at McLean High School promptly and ensure all local schools have reasonable class sizes.
• Ensure local stormwater issues continue to be addressed.
• Seek more accountability, efficiency and effectiveness in county and school spending.
• Work with landowners and county staff to make sure local development and redevelopment addresses community concerns and is consistent with the county’s comprehensive plan and zoning ordinance.
• Help the McLean Community Business Center Task Force finish its objectives.
• Work with other stakeholders in implementing Tysons’ redevelopment.
Jackson also hopes MCA will consider making its Public Safety Liaison a full committee and holding a meeting with Supervisors Dalia Palchik (D-Providence) and John Foust (D-Dranesville) to discuss developments in Tysons a decade after the Board of Supervisors approved the urban center’s new comprehensive plan.
“I’m also sure that life will present the MCA with new opportunities and challenges,” Jackson said in what might be an understatement, given current circumstances.
