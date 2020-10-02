Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Del. Alfonso Lopez will be the honorees at the Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing’s “Celebrate Home” benefit fund-raiser, to be held “virtually” this year on Wednesday, Oct. 14 from 5 to 8 p.m.
The event is the organization’s largest fund-raiser of the year. Oct. 12 is the deadline to purchase tickets and sponsorships.
For information, see the Website at www.apah.org.
