The McLean Community Center has announced plans for its annual tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., to be held on Thursday, Jan. 30 at the center’s Alden Theatre.
The event will feature musician Damien Sneed and the Howard University Gospel Choir, a celebration featuring a blend of classical, jazz and sanctified soul.
Sneed, a graduate of Howard University, has embarked on a 40-city “We Shall Overcome” tour. “The best part of this tour is how we will be able to touch the lives of so many different people through the lyrics and messages in the music,” he said.
Tickets are $20 for McLean residents, $25-$45 for others ($25 for seniors and students outside McLean). For information, call (703) 790-0123 or see the Website at www.aldentheatre.org.
