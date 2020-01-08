The McLean area branch of the American Association of University Women will mark the 2020 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday with a program on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. at the McLean Community Center.
Author Stephanie Deutsch will discuss her 2011 book “You Need a Schoolhouse,” which describes how the president of Sears teamed up with Booker T. Washington to build thousands of schoolhouses for African-American students in the segregated South.
The community is invited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.