[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
After escaping communist rule in Korea, John Kim came to the United States and built a decades-long engineering career that touched on everything from atomic clocks to marine navigation.
Kim, an 85-year-old McLean resident, recently published a memoir about his experiences, “In Pursuit of Science and Technology.” Subtitled “A Journey Through Four Capitals: Tokyo, Pyongyang, Seoul & Washington,” the book discusses not only his life and technology, but also Korean War history, art, poetry, travel and the wisdom of Confucius.
“I would not call my journey a wandering odyssey but rather a pilgrimage full of purposes,” Kim wrote, adding, “My mind was like a sponge, absorbing many subjects. I was like an intellectual butterfly, sucking nectar and pollinating my intellectual curiosity from many sources.”
Kim was born in Tokyo in 1935 to Korean parents who had moved to Japan a decade earlier to escape political strife in their homeland. The family in 1941 moved back to what now is North Korea after the Japanese government made life difficult for resident Koreans.
Kim’s family moved to Pyongyang the next year and nearly perished from carbon-monoxide poisoning from their home’s heating system. They were saved by an aunt who carried them outside and made them drink pickled radish juice. The family fled to Seoul in summer 1945 because of the communist takeover in the north.
Kim became interested in technology as a member of his school’s wireless club. He studied electrical engineering at Seoul National University and later earned a bachelor’s degree at Trine University in Indiana and master’s and doctoral degrees from Michigan State University.
Kim became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1965. He spent his career working for Honeywell, Raytheon, TRW (now Northrop-Grumman) and the Office of Naval Research (ONR). His book has a chart showing the exponential increase in processing speed of computers he has used over the decades.
Kim spent part of his career working on atomic clocks, which provide ultra-precise timing for military weaponry, Global Positioning System (GPS) technology and air and sea navigation. One project created a matchbook-sized atomic clock, which proved useful in machines with limited available space, such as fighter planes.
Kim helped the military find alternate navigation methods to GPS, which is susceptible to jamming. The result was an inertial navigation system with a timing clock, a methodology that within about a decade also may be adopted for commercial aviation and other civilian purposes, Kim said.
After retiring from ONR, Kim did some consulting for the Institute of Defense Analysis, but since has cut that back to about two days per week.
Kim’s book took nine months to receive the necessary governmental clearance. Kim wrote the memoir to leave something to his six grandchildren, but also to stress that college graduates in STEM fields will need to undergo significant on-the-job training in their chosen industry.
“You do need managerial skills,” he said. “Whether you’re working for the government or industry, there’s always funding, financing and economic aspects of the project. If one doesn’t care about it, then the funding will be cut and the project will just dwindle to nothing and die.”
Kim advised college students in STEM fields not to specialize narrowly, but instead build a solid foundation of scientific knowledge in chemistry, biology, physics and mathematics. Artificial intelligence will be one of the future’s most significant – and ethically challenging – industries, he predicted.
“I think that’s the next building block of the evolution, or revolution, of our society,” he said.
When writing his memoir, Kim drew upon a half-century’s worth of documents, scientific papers, photographs, letters and memorabilia he’d collected.
“Once you have a good depository of background material, then you’re halfway done in writing a book,” he said. “People trying to write a book without those materials, they might go as far as 10 or 11 pages and run out of things to say.”
The book included 144 photographs, but Kim had several hundred more available. He intends to incorporate those into a mostly photographic memoir intended for his family only.
Kim has traveled to many locations around the world, from Australia and western Europe to Turkey. Once, while being bused to the magnificent Versailles palace in France, Kim stared out the window at jumbled suburban neighborhoods where ordinary Parisians lived and found himself hankering to step out and join in the bustle.
Kim lives with his wife, Rahn, in McLean. Their two sons live in Great Falls and their daughter in Chantilly.
In his spare time, Kim enjoys carpentry, especially making furniture out of cherry wood. He also indulges in amateur radio and is involved with the Military Auxiliary System (MARS) at the Pentagon, which provides aid during natural disasters.
The author since his youth has been a tinkerer who repaired cameras, clocks, radios, appliances and cars. He’s given up repairing modern autos in recent years, however, because of the expensive diagnostic computers required.
Fellow engineer Yong Shik Hong of McLean said Kim is respected in the Korean community as an outstanding scientist.
“Even though we both studied aerospace and have followed similar career paths, I could not help but be impressed by his many technological achievements and the significant and pioneering work he has done throughout his career,” he said.
Yong Shik Hong said he enjoyed reading Kim’s memoir, especially the travel sections, and added it has great value as a guide for young engineers.
Kim “has been engaged with many important challenges of national-security interest, both in industry and government, and has contributed to many important breakthroughs,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.