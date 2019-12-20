Outstanding local police and fire personnel got their due Dec. 18 at the Greater McLean Chamber of Commerce’s McLean Honors Luncheon.
Former American Legion National Cmdr. Brett Reistad, who gave the keynote address at Vinson Hall Retirement Community, lauded the honorees’ contributions.
“It takes a special person to run toward danger as everyone else runs from it,” said Reistad, an Army veteran, former Fairfax County police officer and former commander of American Legion Post 270 in McLean.
“While our service members are on foreign battlefields protecting us from our enemies, our first-responders are on the front lines of our communities, protecting us from criminals and protecting our life and property,” Reistad said. “They are our thin blue and red lines.”
The chamber’s Fairfax County Police Department honorees were:
• Auxiliary Police Officer of the Year Dan Bullock, who was nominated by Capt. Alan Hanson, commander of the McLean District Station. Bullock has volunteered nearly 2,000 hours to the McLean community since becoming a Volunteer in Police Service in 2014 and joining the auxiliary-police program the following year.
In addition to patrol duties and special-events support, Bullock also has augmented efforts of the station’s Tysons Urban Team and represented county police at the Volunteer Law Enforcement Officers Alliance Training Conference in Orlando.
• Pfc. Travis Connor, the Police Officer of the Year. Connor, a “consummate professional who leads by example with his work ethic,” voluntarily pursued advanced training for search-warrant preparations and the conducting of interviews and interrogations, wrote his nominator, 2nd Lt. Marc Mitchell.
While investigating a stolen-wallet case, Connor visited stores where the suspect had made fraudulent purchases, identified the person via video-surveillance recordings and obtained felony charges against the suspect. Connor also successfully interrogated a suspect in an animal-cruelty case.
“It should not be understated regarding the skill that Pfc. Connor demonstrated in building rapport with the violent suspect, who had been previously uncooperative and not completely forthright,” Mitchell wrote.
Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department honorees attended the ceremony, but were called away to an emergency before they could receive their awards. They were:
• Master Technician Bryan Selent from McLean Fire Station No. 1. Assigned to the station as a fire-engine driver/operator in October 2017, Selent has exceeded expectations, mentored recruits and supported the station’s leadership, wrote his nominator, Capt. William Moreland.
“When faced with extreme challenges both professionally and personally, he continued to maintain his professional work ethic, along with turning truly negative circumstances into positive life learning lessons,” Moreland wrote.
• Apparatus Technician Leo Sullivan from Vienna Fire Station No. 2. Sullivan works diligently around the station and has been training a new firefighter to help him receive his engine-driver certification, wrote his nominator, Capt. Tie Burtlow.
“Mr. Sullivan is in his last year of the [Deferred Retirement Option Program] and he works as if he was still in his first year,” Burtlow wrote. “This kind of work ethic gets harder and harder to find these days, and it rubs off on his subordinates.”
• Master Technician Mike Crowder of Dunn Loring Station No. 13. A nearly 28-year veteran of the department and engine driver for more than 22 years, Crowder trains new firefighters during their probationary year and beyond, and has taught engine-driving classes, wrote his nominator, Capt. John Evans.
• Master Technician Angel Melendez of Tysons Corner Station No. 29. Melendez has trained many rookie firefighters, as well as engine and aerial-apparatus drivers; organized and facilitated battalion-training drills; and previously served as a peer-health-fitness trainer, wrote his nominator, Capt. Mark Ebersole.
“His knowledge of the Tysons response area, building familiarization and serving as a Spanish interpreter have been assets that significantly benefit the community and department,” Ebersole wrote.
• Master Technician Rebecca Stoddard of Wolftrap Station No. 12. Stoddard shows strong commitment to the department and local residents as she handles roles as a paramedic, wife, mother and college teacher, wrote her nominator, Capt. Bobby Stricklen.
“She goes above and beyond to ensure the patient and family members are treated as if it were her own family member,” Stricklen wrote. “Rebecca is a prime example of what every firefighter/medic should ever strive to be.”
McLean Volunteer Fire Department honorees included:
• Volunteer EMT Jon Solomon, who won the Operational Award. Deemed by his nominators a “model example of an enthusiastic public servant,” his nominators wrote. Solomon is a U.S. Navy corpsman and is attending medical school to become a Navy doctor.
Despite his extensive pre-med studies, Solomon volunteered about 560 hours at the station during the past year. One of three operational-shift leaders, he also is an ambulance driver, enthusiastic trainer and a model emergency medical technician (EMT), nominators wrote.
• Volunteer EMT Mark Reed, who won the Administrative Award. Reed’s ability to exceed his EMT obligations and do additional administrative projects is a “true asset” for the department, nominators wrote.
Allen also has taken the lead with the department’s History Committee, undertaking projects both in-house and in the community.
“Thank you for all the additional administrative work you have devoted to preserving the rich history we have in the McLean community as being the first incorporated fire department in Fairfax County, nominators wrote.
