The McLean Citizens Association has given its annual Teen Character Awards to four high-school students who have been making a difference in the local community.
This year’s winners were:
• Ryan Chou, a McLean High School junior, who has participated in EndCoronavirus.org’s efforts to help improve communication and improve general public understanding of the pandemic.
Chou reviewed and edited guidelines for the public, including ones pertaining to respiratory health, grocery shopping and how to wear a face mask. He also built and updated dashboards displaying critical coronavirus-related information, such as statistics relative to population, maps of implemented governmental measures and testing-center statistics.
Chou helped improve EndCoronavirus.org’s digital network and he leads a Virginia outreach sub-team to distribute educational materials to the public.
• Joshua Lian, a junior at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology, who made cloth masks in support of personal protective equipment for the pandemic.
Lian helped distribute the masks to local senior centers, including Kensington Senior Center, University of Maryland Medical Center, Mary’s Center Clinics, National Home Health Care, Sunrise Arlington, Goodwin House, Assisting Hands Home Care, Burke Health & Rehabilitation, Brightwood Assisted Living and Vinson Hall Retirement Community. Lian also 3-D printed face shields and distributed them to area hospitals.
• Caroline Lucia, a junior at McLean High School, sewed hundreds of masks in support of personal-protective-equipment needs during the pandemic. She donated the masks to local hospitals – including Washington Hospital Center, Sibley Hospital and the University of Maryland-Prince George’s Hospital Center – as well as to neighbors and friends.
Lucia also has sewn masks for residents of Fairfax County’s homeless shelters and has hosted multiple mask-making tutorials with the “Quarantine Academy,” a daily instructional presentation resembling a TED Talk.
• Megan Markwart, a Langley High School senior, who was elected to the McLean Community Center Governing Board’s youth-member seat for Langley district in 2018 and 2019. She created a video encouraging youth to run for a seat on the board and has worked proactively to heighten youth input and perspectives to help drive the activities and initiatives that the McLean Community Center pursues in support of the community.
