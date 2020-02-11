McLean civic leader lauded for nearly 50 years of community service

John Adams has been a witness to, and taken part in, some of the McLean Citizens Association’s (MCA) biggest triumphs in the last 49 years.
Adams, who joined the association in 1971 and stepped down recently, joined the MCA board after helping establish what became the 336-acre Scott’s Run Nature Preserve.
During Adams’ service on the association’s board, MCA helped bring about the McLean Community Center, Dolley Madison Library, the organization that became the McLean Community Foundation and recreational uses at Lewinsville Park.
“Forty-some-odd years is enough,” Adams said of his MCA service.
While Adams did not wish to be recognized publicly for his service, the MCA board on Feb. 5 agreed with member Merrily Pierce’s suggestion that the group send him a letter of appreciation.
“He carries a tremendous amount of institutional knowledge,” Pierce said. “He has been part of the cycle of all of our accomplishments for half of our existence.”
Unlike the current MCA board, the board’s members in the early 1970s were “totally in the pockets of developers” and supportive of a plan to build more than 300 houses on the Burling tract, Adams said.
But local residents fought the idea for a year and a half and raised $1.5 million via local taxation to help buy the property, Adams said. The U.S. Department of the Interior contributed $1.5 million and the state and local governments chipped in $600,000, which covered the rest of the purchase price, he said.
“We bought the damned tract over the objections of the Board of Supervisors,” Adams said. “The supervisors finally came around. We had the money in hand.”
The MCA subsequently invited Adams to serve on its board, and he agreed.
Most of Adams’ efforts over the years have revolved around 12-mile-long Georgetown Pike. Drawing upon a state law that hadn’t yet been taken advantage of, Adams successfully campaigned to have Georgetown Pike designated Virginia’s first scenic byway in 1974.
Adams was involved with the creation of Clemyjontri Park, located along the pike, and in 2013 helped cut the ribbon for a 22-space parking lot across the road from the park at Langley Fork.
During that ceremony, Adams said activists in the 1980s fought off the Virginia Department of Transportation’s plans to realign parts of Georgetown Pike, which would have involved taking the front yard of the historic Langley Hill Friends Meeting site. Developers also wanted to widen the road and install turn lanes and 17 traffic signals, he said.
Adams remains president of the Georgetown Pike Association and is staying involved on issues affecting the historic roadway.
The Great Falls Historical Society in 2015 honored Adams with its annual Jean Tibbetts History Award.
Adams may be gone from the MCA, but he said he’s grateful the organization no longer is in thrall to developers.
“It’s now in the hands of civic-minded citizens,” he said. “I like that.”
