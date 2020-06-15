In a bid to save themselves some lawn mowing, McLean residents Tod and Hilda Roy three years ago tossed wildflower seeds in the back yard of their Salona Village home.
The mighty and ever-shifting profusion of flowers that has sprung up every year since has fascinated and heartened them. Apart from some watering the first year to get the seeds going, plus some occasional weeding, the garden has required little maintenance.
“It’s kind of a surprise,” Hilda Roy said. “You’re in the middle of downtown McLean, right next to [Route] 123. Our neighbors I think really enjoy it, because they have a good view over our garden. They have a better view than we do, actually.”
The Roys lived at the house from 1994 to 2000, then spent 16 years in London when Tod was assigned there for a governmental posting. When the couple returned to the U.S., they had second thoughts about having to cut their expansive lawn.
“We said, ‘This is ridiculous. It’s hot out and we don’t want to hire a lawn service,’” Hilda Roy said. “I thought, there’s so much grass in McLean and people have hired these lawn-mower services to take care of it. Everyone’s using chemicals and putting tons of stuff on the lawn. We stopped.”
The Roys decided to kill the grass, throw down flower seeds and let nature take its course.
“Every year, different flowers come up,” she said. “We don’t do anything to it.”
Their garden resembles an English one, with plants popping up in an attractive but unordered way, as opposed to the precise formalism of a French estate garden with sculpted hedges.
The Roys think birds, bees and the wind probably have something to do with the appearance of different flowers. The garden hosts many avian species, insects, rabbits – even, sometimes, black rat snakes.
The square-shaped garden occupies more than half of the couple’s back yard and is surrounded by a small border of lawn and further plantings and objects on the outside, including a few sporadically placed, colorful bowling balls.
About the only thing the couple are not satisfied with are some grassy patches within the garden where flowers have not grown yet.
Continuing the pro-environmental theme, Tod Roy now is able to mow the smaller strips of lawn with a push mower. The couple hope to diminish that burden even further by planting a clover lawn that will not need as much mowing.
The lawn is separated by a chain-link fence from the much bigger meadow at historic Salona. That meadow seemed comparatively bland on a recent visit, with wide sections of tall, dry grass stretching toward the tree line.
The Roys also appeared in the Sun Gazette decades ago when their daughter posed next to an 80-or-so-pound pumpkin that had grown in the family’s garden.
Some local naturalists and environmentalists encourage people to plant native species when creating backyard wildlife habitats.
“As a society, we have plants that were beautiful, most of which were Asian. But they don’t support our wildlife,” said Susan Stillman, former chairman of the town of Vienna’s Conservation and Sustainability Commission. “If you want to support the wildlife, you have to supply plants that they eat.”
Susan Patton, a master naturalist who belongs to that commission and founded the Native Vienna page on Facebook, said backyard gardens can range from the whole yard to just a pot of native plants on the balcony.
“Don’t use pesticides, as you’ll be killing pollinators as they arrive,” she warned.
She recommended that residents create edges, boundaries and paths with their gardens and possibly install a sign so others know those efforts are intentional.
Residents can find lists of native plants in their region by typing in their area code on the National Wildlife Federation’s Website at www.nwf.org/NativePlantFinder.
Local residents who wish to plant native flowering species that thrive in the sun could try purple cornflowers, sunflowers, milkweed, cardinal flowers, Turk’s cap lillies, coreopsis and blue wild indigo. Flowering plants for the shade include species such as wild red columbine, Virginia bluebells and cinnamon fern, Patton said.
Shrubs and trees that are native to the local area include Virginia sweetspire, smooth hydrangea, winterberry, arrowwood viburnum, ninebark, buttonbush, elderberry, oak, dogwood, mapleleaf viburnum and Easter redbud. For native vines, try trumpet honeysuckle and Virginia creeper, she recommended.
At the end of growing season, backyard gardeners should not be overly scrupulous in cleaning up spent plants, as many butterflies and other insects deposit eggs under leaves and in cut flower stems.
“Leave at least a portion of your yard messy,” Patton advised.
For those tired of the time and expense of a lawn. I save 100s of $$$/year, spend 1/4 the time cutting grass and have a weed-free lawn by cutting grass much higher with a DIY 34″, $100, 20 lb Triple Weed Whacker Lawnmower. The longer you let grass grow the less expensive it is to maintain. I don't water, fertilize or aerate at all.
