The late former Dranesville District Supervisor Lilla Richards (D) already had been honored by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, but the McLean Citizens Association (MCA) board of directors on Oct. 7 gave her its own tribute.
Richards, who died Sept. 22 at age 81, became heavily involved in the community and “probably knew more about the zoning ordinance than any other citizen at the time,” said MCA member Merrily Pierce.
Richards served as MCA president from 1977 to 1978 and maintained a box at the local post office, “Lilla Box 4,” Pierce said.
She especially was proud of establishing the McLean Citizens Foundation (now the McLean Community Foundation) with proceeds from sales of property MCA members had bought over the years. The McLean Community Center now stands on some of those lands, Pierce noted.
“She loved McLean and she worked hard for its organizations,” Pierce said. “She loved the MCA and was thrilled to be a part of [the association’s] 2014 centennial.”
When Pierce and fellow MCA member Paul Kohlenberger were researching the group’s history for that event, Richards invited them to inspect the treasure trove of documents she had collected over the decades.
Richards later turned over those archives to Pierce and Kohlenberger, and they since have been archived using McLean Community Foundation funds. Those archives now are accessible through a McLean history portal at Fairfax Library’s Virginia Room.
“When asked what she wanted her family’s legacy to be, she said very simply, ‘Hospitality and scholarship,’” Pierce said.
Richards and her late husband, Stan, moved to McLean in the 1970s and built a home on Brook Road, which they used to entertain people to benefit various causes, Kohlenberger said.
“She saw it all,” he said. “Much of the life of the community, over the last 50 years, has been affected by her. She was dedicated to preserving the memory and accomplishments of the community.”
Previously, the couple in the mid-1960s had lived at a house in a then sparsely populated area of Tysons, where the National Auto Dealers Association is located now.
“She got to know the community, which was basically a black community,” said family friend Jim Lawless. “She became lifelong friends with those families there.”
MCA president Robert Jackson said Richards provided helpful advice.
“When things were dark and dismal on Tysons, when it looked like the citizens were going to get nothing [in the comprehensive-plan negotiations], she would send me an e-mail note saying, ‘Hang in there, the MCA is doing a great job and you will get results,” he said. “I really appreciated that little pat on the back and encouragement.”
The MCA board then observed a moment of silence in Richards’ honor.
Richards will be buried at Pleasant Grove Church’s cemetery. There will not be a service, because of the pandemic.
