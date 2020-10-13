Thirteen people who have served as president of the McLean Citizens Association gathered at the McLean Community Center Nov. 20, 2014, to celebrate the association's centennial. Pictured are (front row) Sally Horn, Conrad Clark, Lilla Richards and Theodore Gray; (back row) Robert Jackson, John Foust, Augustus Anderson, Eugene Durman, Tom Brock, Gary Edwards, Merrily Pierce, David Grayling and Bill Byrnes. (Photo by Brian Trompeter)