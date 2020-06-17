McLean Project for the Arts has announced plans to offer both in-person and online summer-camp programming for 2020.
Designed for ages 3-18, the online camps are slated to run June 22 to Aug. 7, with in-person camps scheduled to run July 7 to Aug. 7 at MPA’s studio spaces.
“The safety of our campers, staff and community remained at the forefront of our minds as we re-designed our in-studio camps in this new environment,” the organization said. “MPA invites artists of all ages to join us online or in our studio for a variety of imaginative and fun weeklong camp sessions. Each week will feature different art activities to ignite campers’ creativity.”
For information, see the Website at www.mpaart.org.
